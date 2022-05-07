Sign up
176 / 365
Work Bench
Done for the 52Frames flat lay challenge. This is part of a display at the Britannia Shipyards workshop.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
4
Extras
E-M10MarkIIIS
6th May 2022 2:35pm
Public
flat
lay
tools
workbench
britannia-shipyards
