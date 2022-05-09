Sign up
177 / 365
Fisherman's Memorial
This giant fisherman's needle was erected on Garry Point in Steveston as a memorial to local fisherman who have been lost at sea.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
memorial
