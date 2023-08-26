Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
Old Tire
I shot this for the minimal-circles challenge but decided it is not really a minimal composition so I won’t enter it.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
25th August 2023 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A nice find
August 27th, 2023
