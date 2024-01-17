Sign up
Previous
Photo 381
Snowstorm
As you can see it was snowing quite heavily when I took this shot. Behind where I'm standing a City Works truck was stuck in the snow waiting for a tow truck to come pull them out. I wished them luck, climbed into my FWD and drove away.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Latest from all albums
379
1061
1062
1063
380
1064
381
1065
Tags
snow
,
winter
Babs
ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene fav
January 18th, 2024
