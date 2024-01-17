Previous
Snowstorm by cdcook48
Snowstorm

As you can see it was snowing quite heavily when I took this shot. Behind where I'm standing a City Works truck was stuck in the snow waiting for a tow truck to come pull them out. I wished them luck, climbed into my FWD and drove away.
17th January 2024

Chris Cook

@cdcook48

Babs ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene fav
January 18th, 2024  
