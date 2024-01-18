Previous
Frosty by cdcook48
Frosty

I bumped into Frosty while I was walking about today. I offered him my hat but it was a bit small.
Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
January 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture, he looks like he is dancing ( at least to my eyes).
January 19th, 2024  
judith deacon
Fun capture.
January 19th, 2024  
