Previous
Photo 405
Winter Sky
The sun tried, unsuccessfully, to break through. Just another bleak winter day on the Wild Wet Coast. I wish I was still in Palm Springs.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Tags
winter
,
black&white
,
cloudscape
Dave
ace
Nicely done
March 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
Moody and somewhat somber but drop dead gorgeous. Fav!
March 3rd, 2024
