Winter Sky by cdcook48
Winter Sky

The sun tried, unsuccessfully, to break through. Just another bleak winter day on the Wild Wet Coast. I wish I was still in Palm Springs.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Chris Cook

Nicely done
March 3rd, 2024  
Moody and somewhat somber but drop dead gorgeous. Fav!
March 3rd, 2024  
