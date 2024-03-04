Previous
Guard Dog by cdcook48
Guard Dog

Inside the grounds of the Buddhist Temple sits this vicious looking guard dog.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Chris Cook

Diana ace
wonderful capture of this gorgeous statue with the rolling eyes, fabulous light too. I love all the bell trimmings.
March 5th, 2024  
