Feeding the Birds by cdcook48
2 / 365

Feeding the Birds

This shot from my archives was taken at a bird sanctuary a few years ago. The little girls parents were encouraging her to let the birds feed from her hand so they could get a picture. She was not sure it was a good idea.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Larry Steager ace
Great capture. Yes, looks less than euthanistic.
November 6th, 2022  
