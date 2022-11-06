Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
2 / 365
Feeding the Birds
This shot from my archives was taken at a bird sanctuary a few years ago. The little girls parents were encouraging her to let the birds feed from her hand so they could get a picture. She was not sure it was a good idea.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
938
photos
154
followers
82
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Latest from all albums
701
230
702
231
232
703
2
704
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
3rd March 2018 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture. Yes, looks less than euthanistic.
November 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close