Emma Chisett

Because of drab, rainy weather I haven’t been motivated to go out and shoot lately, so here’s a mouldy oldie from the Archives. I took this in 1968 when I was a very young man living in Sydney. I was using a Taron 35 rangefinder camera handed down to me from my parents. This was my first real camera and I had a lot of fun learning about photography with it. Fully manual, no light meter (I used the Sunny 16 rule), zoom with your feet. The image quality isn't the best here but it represents a carefree time when I didn’t have a worry in the world and just had fun experimenting with my camera. It was taken in Paddington, where I lived at the time. I shared a place on Oxford street, directly across from the Victoria Barracks for those of you who know Sydney. You Aussies will know what Emma Chisett means. I’m curious to know if anyone else does.