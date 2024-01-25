Previous
Emma Chisett by cdcook48
10 / 365

Emma Chisett

Because of drab, rainy weather I haven’t been motivated to go out and shoot lately, so here’s a mouldy oldie from the Archives. I took this in 1968 when I was a very young man living in Sydney. I was using a Taron 35 rangefinder camera handed down to me from my parents. This was my first real camera and I had a lot of fun learning about photography with it. Fully manual, no light meter (I used the Sunny 16 rule), zoom with your feet. The image quality isn't the best here but it represents a carefree time when I didn’t have a worry in the world and just had fun experimenting with my camera. It was taken in Paddington, where I lived at the time. I shared a place on Oxford street, directly across from the Victoria Barracks for those of you who know Sydney. You Aussies will know what Emma Chisett means. I’m curious to know if anyone else does.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
I did not know what Emma Chisett means, so I googled it. So funny!

I love old photos, and this one is great, especially with your story to go along with it.
January 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
What great times that must have been for you, a great shot and interesting narrative.

I have never heard of Emma Chisett, before and had to google it, what fun reading about it ;-)
January 26th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I don't know what it means either, will check shortly. Love that interesting old building.
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise