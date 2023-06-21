Sign up
5 / 365
Sand Hill Crane Family
A shot from the archives that I took on this date in 2018. It popped up on my Google feed this morning so I thought I’d share it.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
1221
photos
166
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
21st June 2018 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand-hill-crane
,
reifel-bird-sanctuary
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
June 21st, 2023
