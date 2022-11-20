Previous
Art Gallery in Domme by cdcook48
Art Gallery in Domme

From my archives. This was taken a few years ago in the French village of Domme, in the Dordogne Valley. The gallery owner was standing there, looking out her window, and I snapped it on my phone as we walked by.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
LManning (Laura) ace
What a marvellous window.
November 20th, 2022  
