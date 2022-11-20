Sign up
3 / 365
Art Gallery in Domme
From my archives. This was taken a few years ago in the French village of Domme, in the Dordogne Valley. The gallery owner was standing there, looking out her window, and I snapped it on my phone as we walked by.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
2nd June 2016 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a marvellous window.
November 20th, 2022
