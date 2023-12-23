Previous
Spot the dog by christinav
Spot the dog

Her pink collar and white neck give her away, otherwise she would blend into the dunes very nicely. My son threw the ball to far into the dunes and she was unable to climb up quite high enough.
23rd December 2023

Christina

@christinav
Diana
What an amazing capture, I am so surprised she climbed that high!
December 30th, 2023  
