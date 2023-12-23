Sign up
Photo 839
Spot the dog
Her pink collar and white neck give her away, otherwise she would blend into the dunes very nicely. My son threw the ball to far into the dunes and she was unable to climb up quite high enough.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
ace
What an amazing capture, I am so surprised she climbed that high!
December 30th, 2023
