Caminito del Ray 2 by christinav
Photo 1149

Caminito del Ray 2

This was once one of the world's most dangerous walk, with a small plank walkway connecting 2 dams and water pumps. There were no railings and often holes in the planks. It has since been made into a stunning walk through the gorges.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Christina

@christinav
Photo Details

