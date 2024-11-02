Sign up
Previous
Photo 1151
Caminito del Ray 3
This is the end of the walk where the boardwalk comes out of the gorge and connects to a road, where you can catch a shuttle back to the start.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1151
photos
104
followers
113
following
315% complete
View this month »
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
13th October 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
This will freak me out for sure. What an amazing place though.
November 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
What a wonderful path! Fabulous view and textures.
November 10th, 2024
