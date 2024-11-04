Sign up
Photo 1153
images that make up the mural
These are some of the images that make up the mural of my other upload. All the smaller images are 70's type photos.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
1153
photos
104
followers
113
following
315% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th October 2024 8:54am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Thanks for sharing the closer view
November 11th, 2024
