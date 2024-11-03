Previous
The world begins with every kiss by christinav
The world begins with every kiss

The name of this mural in Barcelona, which is made up of small photo images (see next upload for a photo of these). It was meant to be a temporary mural but has been so popular that it's become permanent.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
I have never seen such an amazing mural before, well captured Christina! To think that it is made up of hundreds of little photos with such perfect colours. I love it.
November 11th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Wow! Wonderful
November 11th, 2024  
