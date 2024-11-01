Previous
Next
Caminito del Ray 1 by christinav
Photo 1150

Caminito del Ray 1

This is quite a spectacular walk, although very busy and entries are timed. Itis very busy and this is a little off putting but the walk is spectacular and an engineering feat!
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise