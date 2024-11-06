Sign up
Photo 1155
Convent
In the town of Carmona. Unfortunately, I only spent a morning strolling around, and so am not completely sur that this is the convent from what I can google but am happy to be corrected.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Yao RL
Lovely contrast, light and styles.
November 13th, 2024
Diana
Wonderful architecture and light.
November 13th, 2024
