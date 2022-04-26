Sign up
Photo 1213
Yellow Like Egg Yolk
I can't remember what this iris is called but it had egg yolk in it, which was fitting.
Thanks for stopping by!
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
April 26th, 2022
