Photo 1214
Capturing Beauty Again
It's been months since I've been out shooting. My illness has just robbed me of my desire and passion. Hopefully, I can get my "mojo" back again and enjoy shooting like I used to.
Thanks for stopping by.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
2
1
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1351
photos
75
followers
97
following
332% complete
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
18th July 2022 9:40pm
Suzanne
ace
This is lovely! I hope you are feeling more like photographing again soon. I shall look forward to seeing some more wonderful photos.
July 19th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture, petals
July 19th, 2022
