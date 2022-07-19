Previous
Capturing Beauty Again by cindymc
Photo 1214

Capturing Beauty Again

It's been months since I've been out shooting. My illness has just robbed me of my desire and passion. Hopefully, I can get my "mojo" back again and enjoy shooting like I used to.

Thanks for stopping by.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Cindy McFarland

Suzanne ace
This is lovely! I hope you are feeling more like photographing again soon. I shall look forward to seeing some more wonderful photos.
July 19th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture, petals
July 19th, 2022  
