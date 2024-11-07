Sign up
Previous
Photo 1259
Sunset at the Top
This scene made my heart sing.
Thanks so much for stopping by.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
2
2
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Danette Thompson
ace
That's so gorgeous!!
November 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of these gorgeous layers and light.
November 7th, 2024
