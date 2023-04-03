Previous
Castlemorton Common by clifford
Castlemorton Common

Today's walk was in a quagmire of mud and peat. I had to take the dogs into a stream to clean them off. Having said that, it was wonderful just to be out in the fresh air.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
