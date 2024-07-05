Previous
Hi I'm home by clifford
Photo 427

Hi I'm home

HI, a wonderful trip to Skomer Island to photograph the puffins before they depart in about a weeks time. They are fast and comical. Love um!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

Lesley ace
Amazing capture
July 5th, 2024  
