Previous
Photo 428
Not stopping, places to go
42,500 puffins on Skomer island. How do they find their burrow? They also have to run the gauntlet of Gulls. Still, they are fast and funny.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great shot! I'm hoping to see a puffin one day.
July 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful photograph and so cute
July 6th, 2024
