Not stopping, places to go by clifford
Photo 428

Not stopping, places to go

42,500 puffins on Skomer island. How do they find their burrow? They also have to run the gauntlet of Gulls. Still, they are fast and funny.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot! I'm hoping to see a puffin one day.
July 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photograph and so cute
July 6th, 2024  
