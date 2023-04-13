Previous
Beauchamp Alms Housing by clifford
Beauchamp Alms Housing

What fabulous chimneys.
"The Beauchamp Community was founded by Earl Beauchamp in 1864, principally to provide accommodation for retired estate workers and their families from his nearby Madresfield Estate.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
