165 / 365
Lower Peachfield Common
What a day for a walk. Raining but only when I was under the trees. This view is looking toward Malvern College, my wife's old school. In spite of the rain the grass is long and dry.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
2nd August 2023 10:13am
