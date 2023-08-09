Previous
Part of the Malverns by clifford
Part of the Malverns

This images was taken on the way down from British Camp, The Malverns. It was wonderful to see so many people out walking or jogging. The image shows the summer growth but the damp, warm aroma was wonderful but you can't get from an image.
