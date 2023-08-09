Sign up
169 / 365
Part of the Malverns
This images was taken on the way down from British Camp, The Malverns. It was wonderful to see so many people out walking or jogging. The image shows the summer growth but the damp, warm aroma was wonderful but you can't get from an image.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
365
365
Taken
9th August 2023 10:16am
