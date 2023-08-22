Sign up
The Malverns from Casltlemorton common
Todays walk was warm and refreshingly windy. I was chatting with the conservationists and it appears they are losing the battle against the marching trees.
22nd August 2023
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
365
365
ILCE-6700
ILCE-6700
21st August 2023 8:55pm
Babs
ace
So many different shades of green.
August 22nd, 2023
