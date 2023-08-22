Previous
The Malverns from Casltlemorton common by clifford
178 / 365

The Malverns from Casltlemorton common

Todays walk was warm and refreshingly windy. I was chatting with the conservationists and it appears they are losing the battle against the marching trees.
22nd August 2023

Cliff McFarlane

Babs ace
So many different shades of green.
August 22nd, 2023  
