Fungsi Oak Bracket by clifford
179 / 365

Fungsi Oak Bracket

During todays walk a came across this fungsi, Oak Bracket, and quite large. Never seen one before. I love the sparkling droplets of gold.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Photo Details

