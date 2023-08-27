Sign up
Previous
182 / 365
Common Fleabane
An early walk today, fresh and cool. I'm trying out new lightweight camera gear. It's so much easier to carry around. I know this is a common wild flower but, to me, it's still beautiful.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th August 2023 10:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Nothing common about this one, it is a beauty.
August 27th, 2023
