Tour of Britain by clifford
195 / 365

Tour of Britain

Today the peloton were riding 170.9 kilometres in 30 degree temperatures. This was taken at Cleeve Hill. Boy do they ride fast.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
53% complete

