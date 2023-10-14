Previous
Last View as we leave Stowe by clifford
Last View as we leave Stowe

New England and the six states we've been in are covered in wonderfully colourful trees. This images is the morning we left Stowe. The weather was changing between: Sunny, moody ands rain. All in the space of an hour.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Elisa Smith ace
Lovely vista.
October 14th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
@nannasgotitgoingon Thank you Elisa
October 14th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh delightful colours!
October 14th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic, I would love to visit there one day
October 14th, 2023  
