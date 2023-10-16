Previous
Mayflower Replica at Plymouth Rock by clifford
217 / 365

Mayflower Replica at Plymouth Rock

We are now coming toward the end if our sojourn in New England. On the way to Boston we stopped off at Plymouth Rock. What a journey those pilgrims made from Plymouth to New England in a similar vessel. Wow!
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
