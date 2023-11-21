Previous
View from Gullet Quarry by clifford
View from Gullet Quarry

The dogs seemed to enjoy today's walk. Me, hoodie up, wellies on, wind biting and ground muddy. What's not to like? Autumn is on the turn.
21st November 2023

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
