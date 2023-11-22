Previous
Golden Valley by clifford
Golden Valley

What a different day today's walk was. Fresh, cool and dry, except underfoot. There were people at the top if this hill. Sheep and cattle roaming and people walking their dogs and yet the common felt wide open and uncrowded.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
