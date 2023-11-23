Previous
Hello by clifford
246 / 365

Hello

On this mornings walk this amazing cow came across the field, popped its head through the fence and said hello. It was fascinated by the dogs. How wonderful is that.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully framed
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise