246 / 365
Hello
On this mornings walk this amazing cow came across the field, popped its head through the fence and said hello. It was fascinated by the dogs. How wonderful is that.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Cliff McFarlane
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully framed
November 23rd, 2023
