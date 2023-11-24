Sign up
Castlemorton Common, local walk at late morning
Today's walk was on fairly local common land. What extraordinary conditions. This was taken late morning. I can't take credit for this, my wife said look behind. My hands were achingly cold with the wind chill. I know put gloves on.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
247
photos
31
followers
30
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
24th November 2023 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
