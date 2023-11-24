Previous
Castlemorton Common, local walk at late morning by clifford
247 / 365

Castlemorton Common, local walk at late morning

Today's walk was on fairly local common land. What extraordinary conditions. This was taken late morning. I can't take credit for this, my wife said look behind. My hands were achingly cold with the wind chill. I know put gloves on.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise