Previous
Texan mk 2 training aircraft before jets. by clifford
256 / 365

Texan mk 2 training aircraft before jets.

It's wonderful to see this aircraft flying at about 200 mph below you as they fly through the Welsh valleys.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise