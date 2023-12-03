Previous
Broadway Village by clifford
Broadway Village

The run up to Christmas has started. People were out shopping and, inspite of the cold, kids were out playing.
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful Christmas lights
December 3rd, 2023  
