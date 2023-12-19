Previous
Woodland Energy
Woodland Energy

One of my favourite places to walk is woodland. I can feel the energy, it makes me feel alive. Is that odd? I've tried to show this.
19th December 2023

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
KoalaGardens🐨
nope, what is odd is that so many people have lost their connection to the planet they don't feel these things
December 19th, 2023  
