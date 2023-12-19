Sign up
Previous
266 / 365
Woodland Energy
One of my favourite places to walk is woodland. I can feel the energy, it makes me feel alive. Is that odd? I've tried to show this.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th November 2023 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nope, what is odd is that so many people have lost their connection to the planet they don't feel these things
December 19th, 2023
