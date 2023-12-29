Sign up
Previous
271 / 365
Fields and roads flooded.
We stopped off, after today's walk, at one of our favourite coffee stops: "Clive's fruit farm". I think nearly all roads into Upton-upon-Severn were closed. Heavy rain and high winds.Still the coffee was good.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
