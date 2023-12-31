Previous
Happy New Year by clifford
272 / 365

Happy New Year

This evening shot was taken on the way back to the railway station after a day out using ICM.
Hope your NY is bright and beautiful and full of peace,
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
