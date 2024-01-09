Sign up
Previous
277 / 365
Gorse flower
Today I found this beautiful flower in a remote place. Am I imagining it or does it look like a winged skull? What do you think.
For all you in wonderful warm climes, it's freezing here but the floods are going down.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography.
365
ILCE-9M2
Taken
9th January 2024 6:49am
