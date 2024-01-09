Previous
Gorse flower by clifford
Gorse flower

Today I found this beautiful flower in a remote place. Am I imagining it or does it look like a winged skull? What do you think.
For all you in wonderful warm climes, it's freezing here but the floods are going down.
