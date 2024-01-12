Previous
Garden miracle

Couldn't find a composition during today's walk. So I wandered around the garden, with woolly hat and gloves and found this tiny flower. No more than 3 or 4 mm. I've been unsuccessul in identifying it, but it's beautiful.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
