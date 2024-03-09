Previous
View from Summer Hill by clifford
View from Summer Hill

There is something magical about walking on the Malvern Hills on a cold day. You can see your breath and feel alive and meet wonderful people.
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Photo Details

