Broom flowers are starting to open by clifford
335 / 365

Broom flowers are starting to open

It's that time of the year when it's worth weaving in and out of the shrubs and trees to see life burgeoning. This delicate flower is one of my favourites. It does look better with a black background when viewing.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
