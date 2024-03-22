Sign up
Previous
336 / 365
Ladybird at rest
It's amazing what you can see while strolling along. The tree had been blown down in a storm and yet there is still life there.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Karen
ace
It really is - once you get into photography, you see the world with whole new eyes.
That's fabulous detail you spotted there, ladybirds are tiny, and this one is pretty well hidden. And is that a kind of fungus on the left?
Lovely capture!
March 22nd, 2024
