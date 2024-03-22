Previous
Ladybird at rest by clifford
Ladybird at rest

It's amazing what you can see while strolling along. The tree had been blown down in a storm and yet there is still life there.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Karen ace
It really is - once you get into photography, you see the world with whole new eyes.

That's fabulous detail you spotted there, ladybirds are tiny, and this one is pretty well hidden. And is that a kind of fungus on the left?
Lovely capture!
March 22nd, 2024  
