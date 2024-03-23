Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
Flames in the forest
Walking in the forest I noticed that the forsythia looked like flames, or it's my vivid imagination. And, the trees looked as though they were wearing a fur coat. I think I should check my meds.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
0
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
