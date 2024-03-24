Sign up
338 / 365
Stamen
While out walking today I saw this beautiful flower. Because of the specific shape I'm unclear as to whether this is: Stamen or Ovary.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks like the ovary as you can tell that the seeds will ripen inside these structures.
March 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful composition
March 24th, 2024
