Stamen

While out walking today I saw this beautiful flower. Because of the specific shape I'm unclear as to whether this is: Stamen or Ovary.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks like the ovary as you can tell that the seeds will ripen inside these structures.
March 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful composition
March 24th, 2024  
