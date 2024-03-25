Previous
St. Michael and All Angels by clifford
339 / 365

St. Michael and All Angels

This local church was built in 1732. Inside is a brilliant example of Baroque decoration. It is an active church that welcomes visitors. A real bonus, there is a cafe very close by and plenty of space to walk the dogs.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Babs ace
What a beautiful church. Nice symmetry
March 25th, 2024  
