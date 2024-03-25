Sign up
Previous
339 / 365
St. Michael and All Angels
This local church was built in 1732. Inside is a brilliant example of Baroque decoration. It is an active church that welcomes visitors. A real bonus, there is a cafe very close by and plenty of space to walk the dogs.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
1
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Babs
ace
What a beautiful church. Nice symmetry
March 25th, 2024
